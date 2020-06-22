Jackery’s Explorer 500 drops to one of its best prices this year at $50 off

- Jun. 22nd 2020 3:39 pm ET

0

Jackery Inc. via Amazon offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $449 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $499, today’s offer saves you $50, marks the second-best we’ve seen this year, and is the best since February. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Whether you plan on taking a camping trip at some point this summer or want to be prepared for a tailgate come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 will keep everything from smartphones to appliances and more running. It can even be refueled by a solar panel while out and about. With over 810 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. More details below.

Don’t need as beefy of a mobile power setup? Consider grabbing Jackery’s Explorer 240 Power Station instead. Going this route notably drops the price down to $250, while also cutting power output to 240Wh. This model also forgoes the wider variety of ports for a 200W AC outlet and dual 2.4A USB-A ports. It comes equally well-reviewed though, with a 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers.

Once your power needs are accounted for, go swing by our Green Deals guide for even more offers. From rechargeable AA battery bundles to electric vehicles from Segway, there are plenty of discounts for environmentally conscious-shoppers to peruse.

Explorer 500 Portable Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Jackery

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go