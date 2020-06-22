Jackery’s Explorer 500 drops to one of its best prices this year at $50 off

Jackery Inc. via Amazon offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $449 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $499, today’s offer saves you $50, marks the second-best we’ve seen this year, and is the best since February. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Whether you plan on taking a camping trip at some point this summer or want to be prepared for a tailgate come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 will keep everything from smartphones to appliances and more running. It can even be refueled by a solar panel while out and about. With over 810 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. More details below.

Don’t need as beefy of a mobile power setup? Consider grabbing Jackery’s Explorer 240 Power Station instead. Going this route notably drops the price down to $250, while also cutting power output to 240Wh. This model also forgoes the wider variety of ports for a 200W AC outlet and dual 2.4A USB-A ports. It comes equally well-reviewed though, with a 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers.

Explorer 500 Portable Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

