Lenovo 144Hz 43-inch Gaming Monitor sees $300 discount to $899, more from $85

- Jun. 22nd 2020 2:17 pm ET

0

Microsoft is currently offering the Lenovo Legion Y44w-10 43.4-inch Gaming Monitor for $899. Down from its $1,199 going rate, today’s offer is $51 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 43.4-inch panel, Lenovo’s Legion monitor packs a 3840×1200 resolution. Gamers are sure to enjoy its 144Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD FreeSync rounds out the notable features. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, and two USB-C inputs, as well as a 4-port USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $85.

Other monitor deals:

Earlier today, we also got a first look at Monoprice’s new 43-inch UltraWide Monitor. This battlestation-worthy display packs AMD FreeSync alongside a 120Hz refresh rate and more. Get all the details right here.

Lenovo Legion 43-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Level up your gaming experience with the Lenovo Legion Y44-w10 gaming monitor. Zoom around corners and take headshots like a pro with a 144 Hz refresh rate that reduces motion blur during periods of rapid movement, so you see every detail clearly, even at top speeds. The curved, VESA-certified display, AMD FreeSync technology, and Harman Kadon audio work together to deliver full immersion and powerful gameplay.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Microsoft

Microsoft

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go