Lenovo 144Hz 43-inch Gaming Monitor sees $300 discount to $899, more from $85

Microsoft is currently offering the Lenovo Legion Y44w-10 43.4-inch Gaming Monitor for $899. Down from its $1,199 going rate, today’s offer is $51 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 43.4-inch panel, Lenovo’s Legion monitor packs a 3840×1200 resolution. Gamers are sure to enjoy its 144Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD FreeSync rounds out the notable features. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, and two USB-C inputs, as well as a 4-port USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $85.

Other monitor deals:

Earlier today, we also got a first look at Monoprice’s new 43-inch UltraWide Monitor. This battlestation-worthy display packs AMD FreeSync alongside a 120Hz refresh rate and more. Get all the details right here.

Lenovo Legion 43-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Level up your gaming experience with the Lenovo Legion Y44-w10 gaming monitor. Zoom around corners and take headshots like a pro with a 144 Hz refresh rate that reduces motion blur during periods of rapid movement, so you see every detail clearly, even at top speeds. The curved, VESA-certified display, AMD FreeSync technology, and Harman Kadon audio work together to deliver full immersion and powerful gameplay.

