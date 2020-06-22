Monoprice is now unveiling its latest gaming monitor, pairing a 43-inch UltraWide display with a curved form-factor and minimal bezels. As just the latest in the company’s lineup of battlestation-worthy releases, you’ll also find a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of the new gaming monitors, as well as details on pricing and availability.

Monoprice debuts new 43-inch UltraWide Monitor

The gaming monitor space has been heating up lately, with Samsung’s latest Odyssey G7 displays setting the stage at premium price points. But not to be outdone, Monoprice is back with its latest unveil. The launch of its newest battlestation upgrade follows up the debut of four other monitors that hit the scene last month. While those entered with up to 34-inches of screen real estate, Monoprice’s latest steps that up with a new 43-inch UltraWide form-factor.

Packed within a curved design, the new Monoprice 43-inch CrystalPro UltraWide Monitor comes equipped with a 1800R curvature. The 3840×1200 resolution mirrors two 24-inch displays and is supplemented by HDR support as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. When put to the test for gaming, you can expect 4ms response times, and AMD FreeSync support also makes the cut. A sustained brightness of 400-nits rounds out the notable features.

You won’t have to settle much when it comes to I/O, as Monoprice is including DisplayPort as well as two typical HDMI 1.4 ports alongside a single HDMI 2.0 input.

To complete the package, there’s an ergonomic display stand that won’t take up too much space on your desktop. Or if that won’t cut it, VESA mount compatibility ensures you can pair the Monoprice 43-inch UltraWide Monitor with your preferred style of mount.

Monoprice’s latest unveiling is now available

Monoprice’s latest PC gaming and workstation debut is now available for purchase direct from its online storefront. It’s now available for shipping and will set you back $699.99, making it one of the more expensive monitor offerings from the company.

9to5Toys’ Take

Monoprice’s new CrystalPro UltraWide Monitor checks a lot of boxes for PC gamers or anyone wanting to bring 43-inches of screen real estate into their setups. Its price is fairly competitive to other options available on the market right now, but not quite as budget-friendly as some of Monoprice’s recent releases. While USB-C connectivity certainly would have been nice, there aren’t too many features missing here. At least not at the price point.

