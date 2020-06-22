Save up to 32% on Samsung’s latest EVO Select microSD Cards from $19

Amazon is currently offering the latest Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC Card for $33.99 shipped. Typically fetching $50, it recently dropped to $40, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new all-time low. There’s also the 128GB model at $18.99, down from its $25 price tag. Supporting up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest iteration of microSD cards are just as capable for sticking in a DSLR or action camera as they are for expanding the storage on a Nintendo Switch or Android smartphone. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

At just $8, a great way to put your savings to use from Samsung’s discounted microSD offerings is Sabrent’s USB card reader. This will ensure you can easily pull content from the memory cards following a photography session and comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 5,400 customers.

Or if you’re after some rugged storage, G-Technology’s crush-resistant 4TB ArmorATD Hard Drive has returned to $130. Scoring you a $30 discount from the going rate, this USB-C drive is worth a look now that it has dropped to one of its best prices yet.

Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD Card features:

With stunning speed and reliability, the Samsung 256GB microSDXC EVO Select memory card lets you get the most out of your devices. Ultra-fast read & write speeds of up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s and backed by 4-proof protection, keep your data safe against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions. Feel confident to capture, store and transfer 4K UHD videos, photos, music and other large files effortlessly.

