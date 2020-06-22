G-Technology’s crush-resistant 4TB ArmorATD Hard Drive hits $130 (Save $30)

- Jun. 22nd 2020 8:50 am ET

Get this deal
$160 $130
0

Amazon offers the G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD Rugged USB-C Hard Drive for $129.95 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically selling for $160, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen, and comes within $10 of the low set back in January. Protected by a rugged, all-terrain enclosure, G-Technology’s ArmorATD drive can withstand up to 1,000-pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3-feet. That makes it a perfect inclusion in your mobile backpack and gives you peace of mind that any files you have will be safe and sound. You’ll also notably find USB-C connectivity, which allows for up to 140MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 290 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

If the rugged form-factor is a must, but you can live without 4TB of portable USB-C storage, then consider the 2TB ArmorATD drive at $90. You’re not getting the same GB per dollar value that you would from the discounted higher-capacity model, but it’s a notable way to ensure your data is protected with its all-terrain enclosure.

Whether you’re looking to score a new MacBook Pro or bring AirPlay 2 into your setup with a HomePod, this morning’s Best Buy WWDC sale has plenty of discounts to go around. Be sure to shop all of our top picks right here.

G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD Hard Drive features:

The 4TB ArmorATD USB 3.1 Gen 1 External Hard Drive from G-Technology is a rugged, all-terrain drive that can take a beating. Built with triple-layer shock resistance, which is made up of a durable rubber bumper, an aluminum enclosure, and internal shock mounts, the ArmorATD can withstand up to 1000 pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3′ on a carpeted or concrete floor. It is also IP54-rated, which provides protection against rain, sand, and dust.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$160 $130
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

g-technology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go