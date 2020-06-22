G-Technology’s crush-resistant 4TB ArmorATD Hard Drive hits $130 (Save $30)

Amazon offers the G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD Rugged USB-C Hard Drive for $129.95 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically selling for $160, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen, and comes within $10 of the low set back in January. Protected by a rugged, all-terrain enclosure, G-Technology’s ArmorATD drive can withstand up to 1,000-pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3-feet. That makes it a perfect inclusion in your mobile backpack and gives you peace of mind that any files you have will be safe and sound. You’ll also notably find USB-C connectivity, which allows for up to 140MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 290 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

If the rugged form-factor is a must, but you can live without 4TB of portable USB-C storage, then consider the 2TB ArmorATD drive at $90. You’re not getting the same GB per dollar value that you would from the discounted higher-capacity model, but it’s a notable way to ensure your data is protected with its all-terrain enclosure.

Whether you’re looking to score a new MacBook Pro or bring AirPlay 2 into your setup with a HomePod, this morning’s Best Buy WWDC sale has plenty of discounts to go around. Be sure to shop all of our top picks right here.

G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD Hard Drive features:

The 4TB ArmorATD USB 3.1 Gen 1 External Hard Drive from G-Technology is a rugged, all-terrain drive that can take a beating. Built with triple-layer shock resistance, which is made up of a durable rubber bumper, an aluminum enclosure, and internal shock mounts, the ArmorATD can withstand up to 1000 pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3′ on a carpeted or concrete floor. It is also IP54-rated, which provides protection against rain, sand, and dust.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!