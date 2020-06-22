Samsung’s POWERbot Smart Robotic Vacuum drops to $354.50 (Save 40%)

Amazon offers the Samsung POWERbot R7065 Robot Vacuum for $354.46 shipped. Typically fetching $599, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $38, and marks the third-best we’ve seen to date. This robotic vacuum integrates with Alexa, Assistant, SmartThings, and your smartphone, making it easier than ever to keep your floors clean. Samsung’s POWERbot features a 90-minute runtime as well as “Visionary Mapping Plus and FullView Sensor 2.0” for effortlessly navigating your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 135 shoppers. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for Roborock E25 Robot Vacuum Cleaner at $224. This option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers and packs a 110-minute runtime, alongside Alexa control and more.

We’re also still seeing a $100 discount on the ECOVAC DEEBOT OZMO T5 Smart Robotic Vacuum, which has dropped to a low of $500. Then once you’ve gotten the chores taken care of, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more deals.

Samsung POWERbot R7065 Robot Vacuum features:

Clean your home with voice command or app-based programs by using this Samsung robot vacuum. Its digital camera and nine sensors let it find its way around, avoiding obstacles and mapping the most efficient path through your home. Wi-Fi connects this powerful Samsung robot vacuum to your smart home systems.

