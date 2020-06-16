Slash $300 off ECOVACS’ DEEBOT OZMO T5 Smart Robotic Vacuum at a low of $500

Best Buy is currently offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $499.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon, though it’s temporarily out of stock. Typically selling for $800, it just recently dropped to $600 and is now down the extra $100. Today’s offer saves you $300 overall and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, the OZMO T5 sports a 200-minute runtime, smartphone control, and more. A laser-guided navigation system is at the center of its autonomous features, allowing this vacuum to create a map of its surroundings in order to make the most of each cleaning session. Rated 4/5 stars from 155 customers. More details below.

Save even more when opting for the Roborock S4 Robot Vacuum at $320 instead. This option forgoes the mopping capabilities of the lead deal while dropping runtime down to 150-minutes. You’ll still benefit from laser guidance as well as Alexa control, too. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Right now we’re also still seeing iRobot’s new Roomba s9+ at an Amazon low following a $300 discount if you’re after an even more high-end offering. Once you’ve checked that out, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for more deals.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 features:

Keep your floors clean with this ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO robot vacuum. Area mode and multi-floor mapping give you complete control over cleaning areas, and built-in sensors detect flooring types to ensure efficient performance on hard floors and carpets. This ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO robot vacuum automatically returns to its charging dock for effortless operation.

