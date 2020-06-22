Amazon takes up to $1,000 off Samsung’s 2020 AirPlay 2 TVs, priced from $548

Amazon is offering the Samsung 50-inch QLED Q60T 4K HDR Smart TV for $547.99 shipped. Today’s deal takes $102 off typical pricing and is the lowest offer we’ve tracked by $100. This 2020 Samsung TV features quantum dot technology that yields “over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes.” Not only is this unit compatible with Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant is actually built-in, allowing you to control your smart home while around your new television. AirPlay 2 is onboard, providing an easy way to fling content from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to it. Inputs include HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find yet another Samsung TV bundle discounted by $1,000.

We’ve also spotted the Samsung 65-inch QLED Q90T 4K HDR Smart TV with HW-Q800T/ZA Soundbar $2,595.98 shipped. For comparison, this bundle fetches up to $3,600, slashing around $1,000 off. This deep discount is unsurprisingly the best we’ve tracked for this bundle. Not only does this kit deliver a high-grade display, you’ll also stand to benefit from a Dolby Atmos-ready soundbar that, like the TV, is among Samsung’s 2020 lineup. Check out our coverage to learn more. Reviews are still rolling in for this bundle, Samsung products are reputable.

No matter which option you choose, nabbing this $17 cord cover raceway kit is a great way to tidy up your new setup. I have used this specific kit to set up my home office and highly-recommend it.

Samsung 50-inch QLED Smart TV features:

DUAL LED: A system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights enhance contrast details.

QUANTUM HDR: Expands the range of color and detail beyond what’s possible on HDTVs.

SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN: Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!