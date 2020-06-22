Expand your smart home with Samsung’s SmartThings Kit: $116 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit for $116.23 shipped. That’s $34 off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best pricing we’ve tracked in about 2-months. When it comes to smart home ecosystems, SmartThings is one of the most notable. Once armed with the hub included in this kit, you’ll be able to not only control the bundled devices, but also set up complex automation for a wide variety of third-party brands. The entire kit is comprised of a second-generation hub, two multipurpose sensors, motion detector, and smart plug. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re not dead-set on joining the SmartThings ecosystem, you could opt for Wyze’s Starter Kit to bring today’s spending down to $99. Inside you’ll find a Wyze Cam with 32GB MicroSD card, two contact sensors, one motion detector, bridge, two plugs, three bulbs, and more.

Speaking of smart home discounts, did you see that we have previous-generation Philips Hue starter kits and lights from $10? Give our roundup a quick look to see how you can best expand your existing setup.

Samsung Home Monitoring Kit features:

Includes a SmartThings Hub to connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together

Includes two SmartThings Multipurpose Sensors to receive alerts if windows open unexpectedly, set connected lights to turn on and off as you open doors, and much more

Includes a SmartThings Motion Sensor to receive alerts if there’s unexpected movement, set connected devices to turn on and off as people come and go, and much more

