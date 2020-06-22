VAVA’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub has Ethernet, SD, HDMI, more for just $18

VAVA-TECH (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code EXASNLKD and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $30 list price, this is nearly a 50% discount and is among the best pricing available. Offering SD, microSD, USB-A, Ethernet, HDMI, and even charging passthrough, this hub is perfect for the person who has Apple’s latest MacBook or iPad Pro. It offers a sleek design and requires no external power, so it’s great for using while on-the-go. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? Opt for a 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These sport USB 3.1 speeds and can either be left on the end of USB-A devices to convert them to USB-C, or can be kept in your bag for use on anything you need. At just $10 Prime shipped, these adapters are must-haves.

If you just need a few more USB-A ports on your computer, picking up a standard hub saves quite a bit. This 4-port portable USB 3.0 Hub is just $13 Prime shipped at Amazon. Being designed to be fully portable like today’s lead deal, it also requires no external power to use.

VAVA USB-C Hub features:

8-in-1 USB C Hub for Multitasking Capability: 3 standard USB ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port, 2 card slots (SD/TF), and a USB-C Power Delivery charging port—all in one hub.

High speed gigabit Ethernet & USB port: comes with 1 Gigabit Ethernet (supports 1000 /100 /10 Mbps) for faster stable connection, and 1* USB 3. 0/ 2* USB 2. 0 Ports for up to 5Gbps transfer speed, no long to waste too much time in waiting files uploading or repeat plug/unplugging

Superior data-storing versatility and PD charging rate: with latest technology, VAVA USB C hub can works with not only SD/SDHC, but also SDXC cards (up to 2TB storage capacity). and it can charge your MacBook Pro (Max output 49W) simultaneously while other ports are connected.

