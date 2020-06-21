Latest MacBook Air lands on Apple’s refurbished storefront for the first time

- Jun. 21st 2020 10:36 am ET

0

Today Apple is bringing the latest 2020 MacBook Air to its refurbished storefront for the first time. The already affordable machine is now seeing even more enticing pricing starting at $849. As we’ve come to expect, Apple’s refurbished process remains the best in the game with competitive policies including all of the original accessories and more. Head below for the full breakdown on pricing, as well as availability.

Latest MacBook Air lands on Apple’s refurbished storefront

After originally hitting the scene back in March of 2020, the affordable MacBook Air is now joining other devices in Apple’s stable in its refurbished storefront. This still remains one of the best ways to save on previous-generation products, but now you’ll be able to grab a similar discount on the latest portable machine from Apple.

Prices on the 2020 MacBook Air start at $849 for the 1.1GHz i3/8GB/256GB configuration. That’s $150 off the usual going rate, and notably less than the typical price cuts we see on new condition models. Discounts rise from there as you begin looking at higher-end models, with up to $250 in savings to be had on the top-of-the line configurations. You can peruse all of the refurbished MacBook Air offerings right here.

Since debuting back at the start of spring, Apple’s latest MacBook Air has become a favorite for those after portability. Everything is centered around a 13-inch Retina display, which is supplemented by a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and 10th generation processor. There’a also two Thunderbolt 3 ports for connecting a variety of peripherals.

Details on Apple’s refurbishment process

As we mention above, Apple doesn’t cut corners on its stringent refurbishment process, making it one of the best out there for scoring refurbished Macs and more. You’ll enjoy a stellar warranty alongside all of the original accessories. There’s even the added perk of being able to add AppleCare for extended coverage past the included year.

You will receive a “like new” device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.

