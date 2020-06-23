Amazon slashes 50% off its Fire TV Streaming Stick at an all-time low of $20

- Jun. 23rd 2020 4:34 pm ET

0

Update: Appears to be limited to select accounts.

Amazon is currently offering its Fire TV Streaming Stick for $19.99 Prime shipped when code FIRETVSTICK has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $40, today’s offer is $10 below our previous Father’s Day mention, marks a new 2020 low, and matches the best we’ve seen overall set back in November. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick upgrades an existing TV with access to just about all of the popular streaming services from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. Alongside 1080p picture quality, Amazon’s new Alexa Voice Remote is also included, which allows you to pull up content with voice commands. Over 183,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

For comparison, today’s deal is pretty much the most affordable option out there for imbuing your TV with streaming capabilities. Though if you aren’t sure if one of the pricier models with 4K support would be a better buy, dive into our coverage of how the entire lineup stacks up.

Today we also spotted a $700 discount on Samsung’s home theater-worthy 65-inch QLED TV, which has dropped to a new all-time low. You’ll also find even more ways to give your TV an upgrade in our home theater guide.

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick features:

The #1 best-selling streaming media player, with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen, released 2019). Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more. More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

