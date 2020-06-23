Samsung’s home theater-worthy 65-inch QLED TV hits all-time low at $700 off

As part of its Mega DealZone, B&H offers the Samsung Q90 65-inch Smart 4K HDR QLED UHDTV for $1,897.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $2,598, today’s offer is good for a $700 discount, beats our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low by $300, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. For those truly in search of bringing home the silver screen experience, look no further than Samsung’s 65-inch Q90 TV. It touts a 4K-ready panel that’s supplemented by direct full array 16X dimming and Quantum HDR. AirPlay 2 stands out in terms of smart functionality, but there’s also Alexa and Assistant control, and more. Find four HDMI and three USB ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 530 customers. More below.

If getting higher-end image quality, better local dimming, and other features aren’t worth the premium price on the lead model, consider Samsung’s 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV at $698 instead. Sure this lower-cost alternative may not scream home theater like the Q90 series will, but it’ll still provide a notable experience for watching movies and more.

Speaking of Samsung TVs, we’re also still tracking a pair of discounts starting at $548. These offerings both come equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities, giving you some additional ways to upgrade your home theater.

Samsung Q90 65-inch QLED UHDTV features:

Get a lifelike viewing experience with this 65-inch Samsung Smart 4K TV. Native 4K resolution and Quantum HDR 16X technology deliver breathtaking images with realistic details, vibrant colors and rich, deep shadows. This Samsung Smart 4K TV uses its 65-inch screen and Ultra Viewing Angle technology to deliver big, bold images that are easy to see from anywhere in the room.

