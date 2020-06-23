G-Technology 10TB USB-C Hard Drive packs 45W charging, more at $280 (Save $50)

As part of its Mega DealZone, B&H offers the G-Technology 10TB G-DRIVE USB-C Desktop Hard Drive for $279.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $330 going rate, today’s offer is $38 under Amazon’s competing price drop and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. The USB 3.0 model is available for the same price, as well. Sporting an aluminum housing that’ll blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup, G-DRIVE touts USB-C connectivity that yields up to 195MB/s transfer speeds. It can deliver 45W of power to a connected machine, as well. Over 220 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

For comparison, today’s offer is the most affordable option out there when it comes to 10TB USB-C hard drives. Most alternatives are significantly more expensive at Amazon. Though if you can live with less storage, the 6TB G-DRIVE USB-C Hard Drive will only set you back $210. It carries a nearly identical feature set to the lead deal, sans the larger storage capacity.

We’re also still seeing G-Technology’s 4TB ArmorATD Hard Drive on sale, as well. This one trades the desktop form-factor for a portable design that’s also crush-resistant. Right now it’s $30 off the going rate, bringing the price down to $130.

G-Technology 10TB USB-C Hard Drive features:

Designed to meet the needs of creative enthusiasts who need to store intensive multimedia files, including HD videos, photos, and music, the 10TB G-DRIVE USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C External Hard Drive from G-Technology provides up to 10TB of storage, a rotational speed of 5400 rpm, and is equipped with one 5 Gb/s USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port that transfers data at speeds up to 195 MB/s. With support for up to 45W of power, the USB Type-C port supports USB Power Delivery and can charge your compatible MacBook Pro or MacBook without the need for its charger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!