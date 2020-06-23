Gold Toe 6-Pack Socks for just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $16)

Amazon’s currently offering the Gold Toe Men’s 656s Cotton Crew Athletic Sock 6-Pack in the color white for $11.19 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $16, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6 months. These socks feature moisture-control fabric to help keep you comfortable and a cushioned insole for support. This style is great for workouts or everyday wear. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 14,500 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details about the socks.

Gold Toe 656 Athletic Socks feature:

AquaFX Moisture Control Keeps Feet Dry and Comfortable

Reinforced Toe for Long Lasting Durability

Full Cushioned Foot and Smooth Comfort Toe Seam

Premium Super Soft Cotton with Stretch

