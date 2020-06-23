Gold Toe 6-Pack Socks for just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $16)

- Jun. 23rd 2020 10:14 am ET

0

Amazon’s currently offering the Gold Toe Men’s 656s Cotton Crew Athletic Sock 6-Pack in the color white for $11.19 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $16, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6 months. These socks feature moisture-control fabric to help keep you comfortable and a cushioned insole for support. This style is great for workouts or everyday wear. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 14,500 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details about the socks.

With your savings, keep your shoes smelling fresh with the Sof Sole Deodorizing Spray for $7.99. This spray features 1,700 reviews and is rated 4.4/5 stars.

Also, be sure to check out the Amazon Champion and Speedo Events that are going on today.

Gold Toe 656 Athletic Socks feature:

  • AquaFX Moisture Control Keeps Feet Dry and Comfortable
  • Reinforced Toe for Long Lasting Durability
  • Full Cushioned Foot and Smooth Comfort Toe Seam
  • Premium Super Soft Cotton with Stretch

