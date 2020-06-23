Score HP’s 11.6-inch Chromebook with two USB-C ports for $169 (Save 23%)

Best Buy currently offers the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $169 shipped. Typically fetching $219, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is down to a new all-time low. Packed within a lightweight and compact footprint, HP’s 11.6-inch Chromebook is centered around a 11.6-inch HD display. Alongside 4GB of RAM and an internal 32GB SSD, a microSD card slot allows for expanding storage down the line. Dual USB-C ports highlight this Chromebook’s I/O, but you’ll also find two USB-A as well as a headphone jack. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook. This form-fitting sleeve provides additional padding for your device for some added protection when not in use and is slim enough to easily fit in a backpack. It comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 41,000 customers.

If the entry-level nature of today’s lead deal won’t cut it for you, right now Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook is down to a new all-time low. Currently $100 off the going rate, this is one of the first times we’ve seen Samsung’s latest machine on sale.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook features:

Browse the internet and complete daily computing tasks quickly with this HP Chromebook. An Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 4GB of RAM let you work with multiple windows simultaneously for increased productivity, and 32GB of flash storage offer swift startup times. This HP Chromebook has Intel HD 500 integrated graphics for rendering fine-textured visuals on the 11.6-inch HD display, and the sleek design allows increased portability.

