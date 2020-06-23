New Balance apparel and shoes start at under $16 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off New Balance shoes and apparel. Deals start at $15.69 across a wide range of styles. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the New Balance Men’s 574 V2 Sneaker at $52.99. Regularly up to $80, this is the best we’ve tracked at Amazon in various colors. With a bright take on the classic New Balance design, there’s a lot to like with this model. Its design is sure to comfortable, making it a great option for everyday wear. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more offers from New Balance. There’s a nice selection of running shorts and t-shirts discounted at this time, along with notable price drops on running shoes, as well.

New Balance Men’s 574 V2 Sneaker features:

50% Suede, 50% Textile

Rubber sole

Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch

Platform measures approximately .25 inches

Iconic: The New Balance 574v2 sneakers boast the best of retro style and modern design elements. Featuring the signature silhouette sneaker heads have loved since the ’80s, these iconic sneakers are a must-have in your shoe closet.

