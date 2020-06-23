Save $80 on Synology’s DS1019+ 5-Bay NAS at a new 2020 low of $570

B&H is currently offering the Synology DiskStation DS1019+ 5-Bay NAS for $569.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $650 going rate that you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer marks a new 2020 low and comes within $18 of the best we’ve tracked to date set back in November. Synology’s DS1019+ NAS enters as a solid option for upgrading or even kickstarting a home media server. Alongside four drive bays, you’ll be able to take advantage of 4K transcoding, 8GB of RAM, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and an NVMe M.2 SSD slot. Over 370 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and we found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

Now for those who are searching for one even entry-level way to get started with always-on storage, consider the Synology DS120j 1-Bay NAS instead. It’ll only set you back $100 at Amazon, providing plenty of savings along the way. Of course, you’ll only be able to insert a single hard drive. But it’s great for those who just want to dip their toes into the world of having a file server.

Synology also just released its new DS220+ NAS, which we found to be quite a powerhouse in our recent hands-on look. It’s not as high-end of a solution as the lead deal, but offers more bang for your buck over the entry-level DS120j. Get all the details, including how to lock-in your pre-order, right here.

Synology DiskStation DS1019+ NAS features:

Synology DiskStation DS1019+ is a 5-bay NAS designed for small offices and professional home users. With versatile built-in applications, DS1019+ easily fulfills your various office requirements, including collaboration, file sharing, data backup and recovery, and is even ready for virtualization deployment

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!