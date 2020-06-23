TP-Link’s 3-Outlet Power Strip works with Alexa and Assistant at $30 (25% off)

- Jun. 23rd 2020 12:19 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $29.99 shipped. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Equipped with three individually-controllable outlets, TP-Link’s Kasa smart power strip arms your smart home with the ability to control multiple lamps. It works without a hub, and still features Alexa and Assistant voice control out of the box alongside scheduling functionality and more. There’s also two 2.4A USB ports for charging smartphones and other devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Alternatively you could trade the 3-outlet design of the lead deal for an outdoor-ready offering to save some cash. TP-Link’s Dual-Outlet Smart Plug sports a weather-resistance design and will only set you back $27. Or you could just call it a day and grab a single Kasa smart plug for $11, which comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 19,500 customers.

This morning we also spotted a new all-time low on Arlo’s 1080p Video Doorbell, which has dropped to $110. That’s 26% off the going rate and a notable way to bring motion detection to your front door. Find that and more in our smart home guide.

TP-Link Kasa 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip features:

With independent control of 3 devices and extra USB ports to charge 2 others, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights.

