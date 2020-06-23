Score a new all-time low on Arlo’s 1080p Video Doorbell at $110 (Save 26%)

Today only, Woot offers the Arlo Video Doorbell for $109.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $149, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention for the Amazon low by $10, and is the best we’ve seen to date. Arlo’s Video Doorbell expands the rest of its smart home security ecosystem with 1080p recording, two-way audio, and a weather-resistant package. Alongside motion detection for tracking deliveries and knowing when someone is at the door, Arlo Foresight allows you to see video prior to the recording of each event. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d rather get in the Ring ecosystem, save an extra $10 when you opt for the new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell at $100. The latest addition to Amazon’s smart home stable brings similar 1080p feeds and motion alerts as the lead deal, but you’ll forgo the Arlo support in exchange for deep Alexa integration. Get all the details in our announcement coverage.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to expand your setup. From Assistant-enabled displays for pulling up feeds from the Arlo Video Doorbell alongside smart home security packages from Samsung, and more.

Arlo Video Doorbell features:

A smarter way to see who’s at your door. Get notifications when motion is detected and view live video on your phone. Get the bigger picture of what’s at your door, from head to toe or a package on the ground. Even see clearly in low light with night vision. Speak to visitors with two-way audio, or use pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy.

