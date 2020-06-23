WWDC discounts arrive for Apple Watch Series 5 from $299 on various models

Apple Watch Series 5 discounts for WWDC have arrived with Amazon taking $100 off various models with deals from $299. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention on the entry-level configurations and in-line with our highlighted deals over the last few months. With WWDC well underway and new watchOS features in-route, now is a great time to upgrade at a significant discount.

The latest Apple Watch delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings to good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest price drops on Macs, iPhones, iPad, and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!