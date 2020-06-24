Columbia shorts, t-shirts, more up to 40% off at Amazon, deals from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select Columbia apparel and footwear. Starting from just below $4.50, everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at 4+ star ratings across the board here. Featuring deals for the whole family, this is a great time to refresh your summer wardrobe with hats, boat shoes, t-shirts, swim shorts, pullovers for cool nights, and much more. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale.
Columbia Amazon Sale:
- PFG Mesh Snap Back Fish Flag Ball Cap $16 (Reg. $25)
- Men’s PFG Bahama II Short Sleeve $24 (Reg. $30)
- Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Backcast III Water Short $9 (Reg. $21+)
- Men’s Bahama Vent PFG Boat Shoe $42 (Reg. $52)
- Women’s Anytime Casual Skort $25 (Reg. $32+)
More on the Columbia Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve:
- ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: Columbia Men’s PFG Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve shirt features Omni-Wick high performance wicking fabric that actively breaths and pulls moisture away from skin as well as Omni-Shade UPF 50 sun protection for long hours in the sun.
- HANDY FEATURES: This men’s long sleeve wicking shirt features the siganture Columbia logo at chest and the signatue PFG Columbia logo at the sleeve.
- BREATHABILITY: This long sleeve men’s shirt is crafted of Columbia’s signature quick dry fabric for breathability during any activity.
