Columbia shorts, t-shirts, more up to 40% off at Amazon, deals from $4.50

- Jun. 24th 2020 8:17 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select Columbia apparel and footwear. Starting from just below $4.50, everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at 4+ star ratings across the board here. Featuring deals for the whole family, this is a great time to refresh your summer wardrobe with hats, boat shoes, t-shirts, swim shorts, pullovers for cool nights, and much more. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale.

Columbia Amazon Sale:

Along with Timbuk2’s latest wide ranging sales event and the new 50% off Nike promotion we are tracking right now, there are plenty more apparel deals where those came from. Head over to our fashion deal hub for a series of price drops from Banana Republic, Cole Haan, and much more.

More on the Columbia Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve:

  • ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: Columbia Men’s PFG Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve shirt features Omni-Wick high performance wicking fabric that actively breaths and pulls moisture away from skin as well as Omni-Shade UPF 50 sun protection for long hours in the sun.
  • HANDY FEATURES: This men’s long sleeve wicking shirt features the siganture Columbia logo at chest and the signatue PFG Columbia logo at the sleeve.
  • BREATHABILITY: This long sleeve men’s shirt is crafted of Columbia’s signature quick dry fabric for breathability during any activity.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Columbia

