adidas End of Season Sale cuts up to 50% off Ultraboosts, apparel, more

- Jun. 24th 2020 8:51 am ET

The adidas End of Season Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of shoes, apparel, and accessories from just $15. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Our top pick for men is the Ultraboost 20 Shoes that are marked down to $126 and originally were priced at $180. These shoes feature a sock-like fit for added support and a cushioned insole to promote comfort. They’re also great for running or summer workouts and come in an array of color options. Plus, you can also find them in a women’s style for the same price. With over 3,800 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.8/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new summer styles.

