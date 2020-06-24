Amazon grocery/snack deals from $2.50: Larabar, Oreos, protein bars, more

Amazon is now offering the 10-pack of Larabar Apple Pie Vegan Snack Bars for $6.57 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Usually in the $9+ range at Amazon, today’s deal its among the lowest prices we have tracked, about 30% in savings, and the best we can find. These are gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan bars with no dairy that offer up a much healthier snack than typical granola bars or chips. With just six ingredients total (dates, almonds, apples, walnuts, raisins, and cinnamon), they are an ideal pre- or post-workout snack or just a healthier choice to tie you over in between meals. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More snack deals and details below.

More Snack/Grocery Deals:

We also have some great deals on snack tables as well as other furniture for around the house, and don't forget about all the cash back you could be scoring at the grocery store.

More on the Larabar Apple Pie Vegan Snack Bars:

WHOLESOME FOOD: Tasty and chewy fruit bars that are Food Made From Food; vegan and gluten free, Larabars feature the combination of high quality, whole food, fair trade ingredients with a great taste

REAL FRUIT: 6-ingredient whole food bar made from a simple blend of dates, almonds, unsweetened apples, walnuts, raisins, and cinnamon; perfect as a breakfast bar, or on-the-go meal replacement bar, pre- and post-workout bar, or fruit snack bar between meals

