Anker discounts its popular dual Qi charging pads, USB-C hubs, more from $11

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a new batch of deals today that’s headlined by the PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Pad for $35.99 shipped when the promo code AKRB2571 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. Anker’s PowerWave 10 delivers two Qi charging pads with up to 7.5W speeds. It’s an ideal nightstand solution for powering up multiple devices, such as an iPhone and AirPods. Its sleek design won’t take up too much room, either, which is great. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks and more.

Other notable Anker deals today include:

Don’t miss Anker’s WWDC sale for additional deals from $7, including the popular 100W PowerPort Atom PD 4 at $80. You’ll find all our top picks right here, and even more deals in our smartphone accessories guide.

Anker PowerWave 10 features:

High-speed wireless Charging MODES: charges Samsung phones at 10W and iPhones at 7. 5W; The fastest possible wireless input that each can accept.

Two is better: charge 2 devices at once with dual pad’s Twin charging surfaces.

Case friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. Powerwave charges directly through protective cases.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!