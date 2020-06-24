Anker discounts its popular dual Qi charging pads, USB-C hubs, more from $11

- Jun. 24th 2020 9:13 am ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a new batch of deals today that’s headlined by the PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Pad for $35.99 shipped when the promo code AKRB2571 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. Anker’s PowerWave 10 delivers two Qi charging pads with up to 7.5W speeds. It’s an ideal nightstand solution for powering up multiple devices, such as an iPhone and AirPods. Its sleek design won’t take up too much room, either, which is great. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks and more.

Other notable Anker deals today include:

Don’t miss Anker’s WWDC sale for additional deals from $7, including the popular 100W PowerPort Atom PD 4 at $80. You’ll find all our top picks right here, and even more deals in our smartphone accessories guide.

Anker PowerWave 10 features:

  • High-speed wireless Charging MODES: charges Samsung phones at 10W and iPhones at 7. 5W; The fastest possible wireless input that each can accept.
  • Two is better: charge 2 devices at once with dual pad’s Twin charging surfaces.
  • Case friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. Powerwave charges directly through protective cases.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp