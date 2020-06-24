Razer’s BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 packs Chroma lighting at $90 (35% off), more

- Jun. 24th 2020 10:01 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Typically fetching $140, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen this year, and is the lowest in months. This mechanical keyboard utilizes Razer’s very-own mechanical switches which are complemented by per-key Chroma backlighting. Alongside programmable macro support, there’s also a palm rest, detachable USB cable, and eSports-grade design. With 665 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse for $39.99. Down from $50, that saves you 20% and marks the lowest we’ve seen February where it sold for $37. Sporting an ambidextrous design, this gaming mouse packs a 7200DPI sensor, 350-hour battery life, and five programable buttons. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 495 customers. 

While we’re talking battlestation upgrades, Monoprice just released a new 43-inch UltraWide Monitor. Entering with a competitive price point, the brand’s newest gaming-focused release packs a 120Hz refresh rate and more.

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 features:

The Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 features individually programmable backlit keys with 16.8 million color options, all easily set through Razer Synapse. From preloaded lighting effects for different types of games, to your own custom uniquely programmed palette of colors, you can effortlessly enhance your gaming experience in a way that is unique only to you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go