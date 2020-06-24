Under $5 each scores you a 4-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs at Amazon

- Jun. 24th 2020 3:11 pm ET

0

ZhiYiJia US (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of TECKIN Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $19.43 Prime shipped with the code INTWL94V at checkout. This is a 20% discount from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing available. These smart plugs are compact and designed to be used in any area of your home. Each one sports individual Wi-Fi control, giving you the ability to turn them on or off through a smartphone app or via Alexa/Assistant voice commands. These are great for automating table lamps, router reboots, or coffee brewers like you’ve never been able to do before. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands.

If you’re just wanting a single plug, this one is just $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. It offers a similar design to today’s lead deal, but ditches the bundled value for a lower price. You’ll find very similar features here, as well, including Alexa/Assistant, scheduling, and more.

Check out our smart home guide for other great ways to save. You’ll find smart light switches, cameras, thermostats, and much more there. We’re constantly updating it with the best deals from around the web, so be sure to check back frequently.

TECKIN Smart Plug features:

  • Control your electrical items via your phone whenever and wherever you are after downloading the FREE APP Smart Life as long as there is a network. Ideal for someone who can not move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off a device.
  • Compatible with Amazon alexa, Google home assistant, control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required, the smart plug SP10 works with any Wi-Fi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.
  • Get ready to have a smart home and create customized schedule to automatically turn on and off any home Electronics or appliances such as lamps, Christmas Lighting, coffee maker, etc

