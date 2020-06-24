Slash $70 off TP-Link’s Kasa 1080p Smart Camera System at a new low of $200

- Jun. 24th 2020 8:21 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa 2-Camera Home Security System (KC300) for $199.99 shipped. Normally selling for $270, today’s offer stacks up to 26% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. TP-Link includes two IP65 waterproof cameras in its smart home security system with 1080p recording and 130-degrees of visibility. Each one sports a removable battery which means you won’t have to worry about running cables outside in order to monitor package deliveries or keep an eye on your yard. Enjoy motion detection alerts and a built-in siren, as well as Alexa and Assistant integration. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

If you can get away with a more affordable offering, TP-Link’s Kasa Outdoor Camera is a notable alternative that’ll let you pocket plenty of extra savings. It’s currently $80 on Amazon, and comes backed by 1080p feeds, motion alerts, and compatibility with Alexa alongside Assistant. Though compared to the featured camera system, you’ll be ditching the wireless design.

This morning we spotted two Google Home Minis for $40, giving you a $30 discount to expand your smart home with two Assistant-enabled speakers. That’s on top of some additional offers in our smart home guide, including Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Display at a 2020 low of $100.

TP-Link Kasa Camera System features:

Sharp and clear 1080p Full HD video and night vision up to 25 ft make sure you never miss a thing. 130° wide angle lens let you see more without the need for respositioning. Give you the freedom to take the camera anywhere you want. From the indoors to the outdoors, not be tied down by pesky wires anymore.

