Twelve South’s StayGo USB-C Hub offers expansive connectivity for $88

Amazon offers the Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hub for $87.77 shipped. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag and in-line with previous 2020 discounts. While there are plenty of USB-C hubs on the market today, this model from Twelve South departs with expansive I/O that connects multiple USB-A ports, HDMI, and ethernet, along with USB-C. The one-cable setup makes it ideal for desks and workspaces commonly connected to the latest MacBooks. It’s an ideal companion for connecting legacy devices that may not offer USB-C connectivity, like hard drives and printers. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those looking for a bit more mobility will want to consider a smaller USB-C hub. This option from Anker is over $60 less, and still delivers extra USB ports and a card reader for quick transfers of photos and more. Best of all, it has a small footprint, which can easily be tossed in a backpack for work sessions at the coffee shop.

Make sure to check out Anker’s WWDC sale for additional deals from $7 on USB-C gear, wireless headphones, and more. We have all of our top picks right here on this landing page.

Twelve South StayGo features:

STAY OR GO: StayGo includes a 1 meter cable to use at your workstation and a detachable travel cable that stores inside the StayGo when not in use. The matte black aluminum shell dissipates heat for better temperature control vs a plastic shell hub.

DECLUTTER: The included 1 meter cable gives you the length to store the hub out of sight. Keep your workspace clear by avoiding cords or dongles handing off the side of your laptop.

MULTIPORT CONNECTION: 4K HDMI Port, (2) USB A 3.0 Ports, (1) Dual functionality USB A port w/ BC 1.2 for up to 7.5 Watts for faster charging, (1) Gigabit Ethernet Port, (1) SD Port / (1) Micro SD Port [cards read simultaneously], (1) USB C 3.1 Port 85W PD

