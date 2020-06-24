Twelve South’s StayGo USB-C Hub offers expansive connectivity for $88

Amazon offers the Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hub for $87.77 shipped. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag and in-line with previous 2020 discounts. While there are plenty of USB-C hubs on the market today, this model from Twelve South departs with expansive I/O that connects multiple USB-A ports, HDMI, and ethernet, along with USB-C. The one-cable setup makes it ideal for desks and workspaces commonly connected to the latest MacBooks. It’s an ideal companion for connecting legacy devices that may not offer USB-C connectivity, like hard drives and printers. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Those looking for a bit more mobility will want to consider a smaller USB-C hub. This option from Anker is over $60 less, and still delivers extra USB ports and a card reader for quick transfers of photos and more. Best of all, it has a small footprint, which can easily be tossed in a backpack for work sessions at the coffee shop.
Make sure to check out Anker’s WWDC sale for additional deals from $7 on USB-C gear, wireless headphones, and more. We have all of our top picks right here on this landing page.
Twelve South StayGo features:
- STAY OR GO: StayGo includes a 1 meter cable to use at your workstation and a detachable travel cable that stores inside the StayGo when not in use. The matte black aluminum shell dissipates heat for better temperature control vs a plastic shell hub.
- DECLUTTER: The included 1 meter cable gives you the length to store the hub out of sight. Keep your workspace clear by avoiding cords or dongles handing off the side of your laptop.
- MULTIPORT CONNECTION: 4K HDMI Port, (2) USB A 3.0 Ports, (1) Dual functionality USB A port w/ BC 1.2 for up to 7.5 Watts for faster charging, (1) Gigabit Ethernet Port, (1) SD Port / (1) Micro SD Port [cards read simultaneously], (1) USB C 3.1 Port 85W PD
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!