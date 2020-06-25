It’s the start of summer, and as usual, Amazon is rolling out its list of the most popular books of the year so far. Of course, we won’t get the full list of Amazon’s top picks until the end of the year. It’s safe to say 2020 has gotten off to a pretty crazy start and there’s a good chance you have plenty of time to tackle a new book. Amazon’s list of the top reads of 2020 is admittedly brief, but it gives us our first glimpse into what has been the most popular books so far this year. And if you’re looking for something to read during these times, you might just find some inspiration below. Hit the jump for a look at the full list.

Amazon announces the Best Books of 2020 (so far…)

Each year around this time, Amazon makes note of the most popular books with its customers so far. That annual list, which you can find right here as well as below, offers a glimpse into the hottest trends across every genre, including literary fiction, mystery and thriller, biography, children’s, and young adult.

As you might have guessed, this year’s events have shaped Amazon’s approach to naming the best books of the year so far. Sarah Gelman, the editor behind Amazon Books, explains further:

“Determining the Best Books of the Year So Far took on even greater importance this year as many of us spent months at home and often turned to books to better understand our new normal or seek reprieve in another person’s story.”

The list

Without further ado, here’s this year’s list of the best Amazon books so far:

Amazon is constantly updating its best-sellers list with all of the year’s most popular books. Head over to this landing page for the latest in new releases and more. Amazon will continue to update this page regularly throughout 2020 up until the end of the year when the final list will be unveiled.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!