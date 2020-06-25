Amazon 1-day BIC sale from under $4: Pens, pencils, highlighters, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off BIC writing instruments and accessories. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. One standout, among the many, is the 24-pack of BIC Cristal Xtra Bold Fashion Ballpoint Pens (assorted colors) for $3.77. Regularly as much as $7, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This pack sells for $5 at Staples and over $10 via Walmart. These ballpoint pens feature a 1.66-millimeter point, a visible ink supply, and color coordinated caps to go along with the unique ink colors. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more BIC deals.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for additional deals starting from under $4. You’ll find everything from Wite-Out and highlighters to mechanical pencils, and more.

But another particular standout is the 144-pack of BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pens for $9.60 with blue or black ink. Regularly around $12, this is a whole lot of pens for under $10 and effectively makes it so you might not have to worry about writing utensils for many years. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Outside of today’s Gold Box, we also have the 40-pack of BIC Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencils on sale. You can just browse through our office supplies hub for more, or just hit up the ongoing WWDC sales to score yourself an Apple Pencil-compatible iPad at a major discount instead.

More on the BIC Cristal Xtra Bold Fashion Ballpoint Pens:

Ballpoint pens with easy glide ink technology for smooth writing

Assorted contemporary colors provides variety

Bold, 1.66 millimeter point for clear writing

Visible ink supply to monitor ink levels

Ink and cap color match for coordination

