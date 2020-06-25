Amazon 1-day BIC sale from under $4: Pens, pencils, highlighters, more

- Jun. 25th 2020 7:50 am ET

From $4
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off BIC writing instruments and accessories. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. One standout, among the many, is the 24-pack of BIC Cristal Xtra Bold Fashion Ballpoint Pens (assorted colors) for $3.77. Regularly as much as $7, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This pack sells for $5 at Staples and over $10 via Walmart. These ballpoint pens feature a 1.66-millimeter point, a visible ink supply, and color coordinated caps to go along with the unique ink colors. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more BIC deals.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for additional deals starting from under $4. You’ll find everything from Wite-Out and highlighters to mechanical pencils, and more.

But another particular standout is the 144-pack of BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pens for $9.60 with blue or black ink. Regularly around $12, this is a whole lot of pens for under $10 and effectively makes it so you might not have to worry about writing utensils for many years. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Outside of today’s Gold Box, we also have the 40-pack of BIC Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencils on sale. You can just browse through our office supplies hub for more, or just hit up the ongoing WWDC sales to score yourself an Apple Pencil-compatible iPad at a major discount instead.

More on the BIC Cristal Xtra Bold Fashion Ballpoint Pens:

  • Ballpoint pens with easy glide ink technology for smooth writing
  • Assorted contemporary colors provides variety
  • Bold, 1.66 millimeter point for clear writing
  • Visible ink supply to monitor ink levels
  • Ink and cap color match for coordination

