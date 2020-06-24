BIC Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencil 40-pack now $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $10)

Amazon is offering the 40-pack of BIC Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencil (Medium Point, 0.7-mm) for $5.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly around $10 at Amazon and currently on sale for $7 at Staples, today’s deal is as much as 40% off and the lowest price we can find. These mechanical pencils include three leads each and amount to about 2.5 standard wooden case pencils, according to BIC. Each pencil includes a clear barrel with a vibrant clip, “does not smudge, and erases cleanly.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

More on the BIC Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencil:

One BIC Pencil = 2 ½ wood case pencils

Smooth-writing 2 lead advances easily, does not smudge, and erases cleanly

Perfect for standardized tests – Each pencil comes with three 2 leads

Sleek, modern design with clear barrel and vibrant clip

Continuous writing to ensure you’re always ready to write, draw, sketch, or doodle

