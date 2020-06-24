BIC Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencil 40-pack now $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $10)

- Jun. 24th 2020 2:04 pm ET

Amazon is offering the 40-pack of BIC Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencil (Medium Point, 0.7-mm) for $5.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly around $10 at Amazon and currently on sale for $7 at Staples, today’s deal is as much as 40% off and the lowest price we can find. These mechanical pencils include three leads each and amount to about 2.5 standard wooden case pencils, according to BIC. Each pencil includes a clear barrel with a vibrant clip, “does not smudge, and erases cleanly.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the mechanical pencils aren’t much use to you, just grab this 60-pack of BIC pens for $5 Prime shipped. This way you won’t have to worry about your writing utensil situation for a while, not as long as this 144-pack at $12, but quite a while nonetheless.

Amazon has a collection of storage benches, tables, and more for the home office space at up to 30% off right now. But we also have some great deals on succulents today as well as TP-Link’s 3-Outlet Power Strip, and much more to upgrade your home workspace. Not to mention up to $700 off MacBook Pro and even more in our Apple deal hub

More on the BIC Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencil:

  • One BIC Pencil = 2 ½ wood case pencils
  • Smooth-writing 2 lead advances easily, does not smudge, and erases cleanly
  • Perfect for standardized tests – Each pencil comes with three 2 leads
  • Sleek, modern design with clear barrel and vibrant clip
  • Continuous writing to ensure you’re always ready to write, draw, sketch, or doodle

