Apple HomePod packs AirPlay 2 and HomeKit control from $197.50 (Reg. $299)

Trusted seller Mac Sales (An OWC subsidiary) is currently offering Apple’s HomePod in white for $197.60 shipped. Also available in black for $198.90. Usually selling for $299, today’s offer is $2.50 under our previous mentions and marks one of the best we’ve seen this year. With the ability to control smart home devices, enjoy hi-fi playback from Apple Music, and more, HomePod is a compelling smart speaker for those in the Apple ecosystem. Add in other enticing features like AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. Or if you have two, they can be paired for stereo playback. Note: These come in bulk packaging and are backed by a 1-year OWC warranty. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

Those in the Alexa ecosystem looking to enjoy similar hi-fi sound can save even more with the Echo Studio at $170. Going with this smart speaker means you’ll ditch all the first-party Apple integration and Siri support, but will be able to rock out with Amazon’s 3D audio features. There’s even a built-in Zigbee hub.

Over in our Apple deals hub, you’ll find plenty of other discounts today. Some highlights include $50 off the latest iPad mini and even a new low on the previous-generation Smart Keyboard Folio at $170.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking.

