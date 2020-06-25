Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio returns to Amazon low at $170

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for its previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $169.99 shipped. Typically selling for $199, today’s offer is good for a 15% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Bringing Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio to your iPad supplements all of its professional features with a physical keyboard and multi-angle stand. It magnetically snaps onto the back of the device and better yet, you won’t have to worry about fiddling with Bluetooth or charging any batteries. In between typing sessions, it can fold into a cover to keep your device safe, as well. We took a look at the Keyboard Folio’s performance back in our hands-on review of the iPad Pro. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you could save even more by ditching the first-party accessory in favor of Logitech’s Slim Folio Pro Case at $130. This option still brings a full keyboard to your iPad Pro, but with some added rugged protection and backlit keys. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

We’re also still seeing Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale as well. Not only is this one compatible with the latest iPad Pro, but it features a built-in trackpad. Right now it’s matching the Amazon low at $330 and you can get all the details here.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The new smart keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it. No need for batteries or pairing. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your new 12.9-Inch iPad Pro.

