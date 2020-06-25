Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio returns to Amazon low at $170

- Jun. 25th 2020 10:57 am ET

Get this deal
$199 $170
0

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for its previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $169.99 shipped. Typically selling for $199, today’s offer is good for a 15% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Bringing Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio to your iPad supplements all of its professional features with a physical keyboard and multi-angle stand. It magnetically snaps onto the back of the device and better yet, you won’t have to worry about fiddling with Bluetooth or charging any batteries. In between typing sessions, it can fold into a cover to keep your device safe, as well. We took a look at the Keyboard Folio’s performance back in our hands-on review of the iPad Pro. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you could save even more by ditching the first-party accessory in favor of Logitech’s Slim Folio Pro Case at $130. This option still brings a full keyboard to your iPad Pro, but with some added rugged protection and backlit keys. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

We’re also still seeing Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale as well. Not only is this one compatible with the latest iPad Pro, but it features a built-in trackpad. Right now it’s matching the Amazon low at $330 and you can get all the details here.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The new smart keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it. No need for batteries or pairing. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your new 12.9-Inch iPad Pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$199 $170
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go