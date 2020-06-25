Save up to $300 on Apple’s 2018 Mac mini starting at a new low of $648

- Jun. 25th 2020 8:53 am ET

0

B&H is currently taking up to $300 off Apple’s 2018 Mac mini with some configurations being matched at Amazon. One standout is the entry-level i3/8GB/128GB model at $648 shipped. Good for a $151 discount from its original going rate, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s compact Mac delivers desktop performance with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as two USB 3.1 Type A slots, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. It’s a more than capable workstation machine for creative tasks and the like, or versatile enough to leverage as a Plex server. For a more in-depth look, swing by our hands-on review.

Elevate your Mac mini’s functionality by using some of your savings towards the Satechi USB-C Stand and Hub at $80. Adding this accessory into your setup supplements the machine’s already impressive list of I/O with even more connectivity. There’s four extra USB 3.0 slots alongside memory card readers and a front-facing USB-C port. Plus, a matching space gray finish completes the package.

Right now you can still save up to $700 on Apple’s prev-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro alongside some additional machines from $899. Or if you’re looking to take iPadOS for a spin, this morning we spotted iPad mini 5 in both Wi-Fi and cellar configurations at $50 off.

Mac mini features:

Apple has re-engineered the Mac mini (Late 2018) to drive tasks ranging from home automation to giant render farms, Xcode servers, industrial-grade operations, live concert sound engines, digital art and signage, testing iOS apps, and more. Upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core processor, the Mac mini features a more efficient thermal architecture, all-flash storage, a bigger fan, expanded vents, a redesigned power supply, and Apple’s T2 security chip.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals B&H

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go