Save up to $300 on Apple’s 2018 Mac mini starting at a new low of $648

B&H is currently taking up to $300 off Apple’s 2018 Mac mini with some configurations being matched at Amazon. One standout is the entry-level i3/8GB/128GB model at $648 shipped. Good for a $151 discount from its original going rate, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s compact Mac delivers desktop performance with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as two USB 3.1 Type A slots, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. It’s a more than capable workstation machine for creative tasks and the like, or versatile enough to leverage as a Plex server. For a more in-depth look, swing by our hands-on review.

Elevate your Mac mini’s functionality by using some of your savings towards the Satechi USB-C Stand and Hub at $80. Adding this accessory into your setup supplements the machine’s already impressive list of I/O with even more connectivity. There’s four extra USB 3.0 slots alongside memory card readers and a front-facing USB-C port. Plus, a matching space gray finish completes the package.

Right now you can still save up to $700 on Apple’s prev-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro alongside some additional machines from $899. Or if you’re looking to take iPadOS for a spin, this morning we spotted iPad mini 5 in both Wi-Fi and cellar configurations at $50 off.

Mac mini features:

Apple has re-engineered the Mac mini (Late 2018) to drive tasks ranging from home automation to giant render farms, Xcode servers, industrial-grade operations, live concert sound engines, digital art and signage, testing iOS apps, and more. Upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core processor, the Mac mini features a more efficient thermal architecture, all-flash storage, a bigger fan, expanded vents, a redesigned power supply, and Apple’s T2 security chip.

