Save up to $700 on Apple’s prev-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, more from $899

As part of its Mega DealZone, B&H is taking up to $700 off a selection of Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro and Air priced from $899. One highlight is on the MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/16GB/256GB at $1,379. Down from its $1,799 price tag, today’s offer is good for a $620 discount, beats the Amazon all-time low by $20, and is one of the best discounts to date. Powered by an i5 processor, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro touts a Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. There’s also 16GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage, making it a notable option for everything from web browsing to video editing and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Be sure to shop all of the various configurations on sale right here.

Leverage some of your savings to bring Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub into the mix. Grabbing this $30 accessory will expand one of your MacBook’s Thunderbolt 3 ports into HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, and even memory card readers. It’s ideal for those who still have plenty of legacy devices and comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,000 customers.

13-inch MacBook Pro features:

The space gray mid 2019 Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has been upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core quad-core processor. This laptop still features True Tone display technology that automatically adjusts white balance to match the color temperature of the surround light, and the Apple’s T2 coprocessor chip. All of this helps to create a more powerful and versatile system for photographers, video editors, 3D graphic designers, gamers, and coders.

