Arcade1Up’s Golden Tee cabinet with riser falls to new low at $300 (Save 40%)

Kohl’s is currently offering the Arcade1Up Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet with riser for $299.99 shipped. Typically fetching $499, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new low. Arcade1Up is perfect for anyone who’s wanted to own their own arcade cabinet and relive the glory of the ’80s. It brings vintage vibes into a four-foot tall machine alongside a 17-inch color screen, unique trackball controls, and more. The included 1-foot riser elevates it to a more comfortable level for older gamers and completes the package. This cabinet ships with four different Golden Tee titles. Over 120 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Kohl’s, the Arcade1Up Galaga Cabinet with riser is down to $319.99. Typically fetching $380, today’s offer is good for a $60 discount. While we’ve seen the cabinet by itself go for less in the past, this is the best to date with the value of the included riser. You’ll find a similar experience to the lead deal, but with Galaga and Galaxian titles. Rated 4/5 stars.

We also recently got a first look at Arcade1Up’s latest collection of retro cabinets. Headlined by the fan-favorite Big Buck Hunter, there are also new X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Ms. Pac-Man arcade machines on the way. Check out our launch coverage for all the details.

Arcade1Up Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet features:

Fore!!! This Golden Tee home arcade cabinet includes a custom, one-foot riser providing that classic upright arcade experience, along with a light-up marquee. Officially licensed by Incredible Technologies, the makers of Golden Tee Arcade machines, Golden Tee Golf fans can play the most popular arcade golf game of all-time in their own homes. Comes equipped with a high quality arcade trackball controller and buttons, which allows you to slice, hook, draw or fade.

