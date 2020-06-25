iOttie Easy One Touch 2 mounts your iPhone or Android device for $13

iOttie via Amazon offers its Easy One Touch 2 iPhone/Android Car Mount for $12.95 Prime shipped. Regularly around $17, today’s offer is a match of our previous mention and the best available from a trusted retailer. This simple mount can handle most mainstream devices on the market today up to 3.2-inch in width. The telescoping arm lets you get even closer if needed. Perfect for long car rides and trips. iOttie is responsible for some of our favorite car mounts on the market today. Amazon customers largely agree, with over 19,000 leaving a 4.1/5 stars rating.

You can save a bit further and ditch the telescoping arm for this air vent mount at $10. It lacks many of the notable features found on the iOttie model, such as the ability to change angles and more, but there is still plenty to like here. That includes the ability to hold just about any mainstream smartphone device. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

iOttie Easy One Touch features:

Easy one touch mounting system locks and releases the device with just a push of a finger

Super sticky gel pad sticks securely to most surfaces, yet is still easily removable (please note, most likely will not work on leather/ vinyl dashboards)

New telescopic arm adds 2 inches to allow for closer device viewing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

