Jaybird Tarah wireless headphones are very affordable at $30 (Reg. $60)

Today only, Best Buy offers the Jaybird Tarah Wireless Headphones for $29.99. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for curbside pickup at most locations. As a comparison, these earbuds originally sold for $100 but have trended around $60 recently. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked and $15 less than our previous mention. With a sleek and sporty design, Jaybird Tarah earbuds offer up to 6-hours of playback on a single charge along with fully waterproof design. “Sport fit” ear gels promise a secure connection between your ears and the headphones. We loved them in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds. You’ll ditch some of the best Jaybird features like active noise cancellation, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

For more options and styles, jump over to our headphones guide for all the latest deals across a wide range of brands, including earbuds, over-ears, and more.

Jaybird Tarah Earbuds feature:

6 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: Rechargeable battery provides 6 hours of bluetooth wireless play time on a single charge. 10 minutes of fast charging provides a full hour of play time

SWEAT & WATERPROOF: Sweatproof and waterproof (IPX7) protection for gym and fitness workouts and running in all weather conditions

SPORT FIT: The Jaybird Tarah includes ultra-soft and flexible silicone ear gels, which provide incredible comfort and a secure fit, permitting you to enjoy your music without distractions from your earbuds

