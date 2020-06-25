Kano’s Star Wars and Disney Frozen Coding Kits fall under $21 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering both Kano Star Wars The Force and Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit for $20.75 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s roughly 30% off what you’d typically spend and is within a few bucks of the lowest pricing we have tracked. No matter if you and your Padawan prefer Star Wars or Frozen 2, today’s offers ensure you have both options. With the Star Wars kit you’ll be able to take charge of a motion-sensing beacon that reacts to 3D hand motions. With the Frozen 2 offering you’ll be ready to throw snowballs, make fractals, conjure an ice palace, and more. With either kit you’ll be able to pair and code from an iPad, PC, Mac, and more. Both are rated roughly 4/5 stars. Check out our coverage to learn more.

Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit features:

Build a sensor – detect 3D hand motions. Four powerful light beams. Learn how it works as you build. Tablet not included.

Play with force powers – Swing light sabers, force push Stormtroopers, pilot X-wings.

Make your own stories – make BB-8 fly, fill the Falcon with Porgs, levitate baby Yoda. Hundreds of characters, weapons, starships, and planets.

Make music – learn to code beats, melodies, sound effects, and music inspired by the films with this stem toy.

