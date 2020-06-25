You can now score up to 40% off in the Disney backyard fun savings event. From now through Sunday, the official shopDisney online storefront is offering deep deals on over 250 products including outdoor toys for the kids, towels, backpacks, lunch boxes, water bottles, and much more. No codes are required to redeem the discount today, but you’ll want to use SHIPMAGIC at checkout to redeem free shipping in orders over $75. Head below for a closer look.

Disney backyard fun savings event:

The Disney backyard fun savings event is a great opportunity to score some notable deals on official gear from the Magic Kingdom. With deals starting from just $3.50 on kids’ sunglasses, you’ll also find price drops on flip flops, loads of themed water bottles and sippy cups, as well as other apparel, beach towels, backpacks for your next day trip, and more.

While it’s hard to go wrong in today’s Disney sale, one standout today is on the Black Panther Backpack. Regularly $30 at shopDisney and currently fetching a bloated $60+ at Amazon, you can now secure it for one lucky kid at $23.99. Features include a molded dimensional Black Panther mask design, a padded back, double zip main compartment, a pair of mesh exterior pockets, adjustable shoulder straps, a rubber Marvel logo appliqué, and an interior ID label. Rated 4+ stars.

But with over 250 items on sale in the Disney backyard fun savings event, there are plenty more options to choose from. Everything on this landing page is eligible for the sale.

While we are talking Disney deals, Apple is running a notable sale on Pixar films right now with deals from $8 and you’ll find even more toys right here from $13.

LEGO has also been quite busy with its crossover Disney sets lately. On top of the seven new Star Wars kits, you’ll want give the 1,700-piece Mickey and Minnie set a closer look along with the new buildable 480-piece Iron Man Helmet set.

More on the Black Panther Backpack:

You’ll be ready for adventure with this cool backpack featuring a molded dimensional mask of the King-turned-Avenger, Black Panther. A padded back and roomy interior make it easy to pounce from one activity to another while staying organized.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!