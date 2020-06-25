Monoprice’s 65-Mile OTA Antenna sports a weatherproof design at $16 (Save 33%)

Monoprice is currently offering its Digital HD7 Outdoor 65-Mile Range HDTV Antenna for $15.99 shipped. Typically fetching $16, today’s offer matches our previous mention for a 33% savings and comes within $1.50 of the all-time low. Monoprice’s antenna can pull in content from up to 65-miles away and sports a weather-resistant design so you can set it up outside. Adding this OTA antenna to your cord-cutting setup will bring with it news and other local content you may be missing with streaming services alone. For a look at what that means in your area, swing by AntennaWeb for a report on which channels are accessible near you. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 100 customers. Head below for more.

Even if the 65-mile range proves to be a bit overkill, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable alternative from a well-known company. Though if you don’t mind skipping out on the Monoprice branding and dropping the 65-mile range down to 25, this thin indoor HDTV antenna sells for $10 at Amazon. It comes backed by a 3.7/5 star rating from over 9,000 customers.

While you’re upgrading the home theater, Samsung’s 2.1-Channel Soundbar is worth a look to improve the sound quality of your TV. It packs 3D surround sound and is matching the all-time low at $228.

Monoprice 65-Mile Outdoor Antenna features:

This antenna has a maximum range of up to 65 miles, is weatherproof, rust proof, and UV resistant, making it ideal for outdoor installations. It can be rotated 360 degrees, allowing for both horizontal and vertical orientations. The package includes hardware for mounting the antenna to a pole or rail.

