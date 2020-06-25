Samsung’s 2.1-Channel Soundbar packs 3D surround sound at $228 (Save $52)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung HW-T550 2.1-Channel Soundbar for $227.99 shipped. Also available at B&H, as well as for $2 more directly from Samsung. Normally selling for $280, today’s offer is good for a $52 discount, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the all-time low. Equipped with DTS Virtual:X audio, you’ll be able to enjoy 3D surround sound without having to invest in a multi-speaker setup. Its 340W of power drives the internal 2.1-channel array and delivers Dolby Audio. Plus, it can also automatically adjust its sound profile whether you’re watching a movie or playing a video game. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more details.

Those who are just after improved home theater sound can save a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. Right now it fetches $199 at Amazon, scoring you some extra savings over the featured discount. While it doesn’t come equipped with the 3D surround sound, this will still offer up a noticeable boost compared to your TV’s built-in speakers.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, right now Samsung’s home theater-worthy 65-inch QLED model has dropped to a new all-time low following a $700 discount. You’ll find even more in our home theater guide, as well.

Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar features:

Elevate your sound system with this Samsung 2.1-channel sound bar. Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual technologies produce accurate audio and simulate a complete surround sound experience, while Bluetooth multi-connection lets you connect two devices and easily switch between them. This 320W Samsung 2.1-channel sound bar features a wireless subwoofer for enhanced bass.

