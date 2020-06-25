OtterBox 64-oz. Growler now up to $40 off at $30 Prime shipped + more from $27

Woot is now offering the OtterBox Elevation 64 Growler for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery applies. Regularly as much as $70 directly from OtterBox, today’s deal is $40 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Made of 100% stainless steel, this 64-ounce tumbler features an internal copper lining to maintain the ideal temperature for your beverages all summer long. Other features include a sweat-resistant design that won’t leave rings on the furniture, a screw-on, leak-proof lid, and the same limited lifetime warranty you’d get from OtterBox. Rated 4+ stars. More OtterBox deals and details below.

While not quite as good a value as today’s lead deal, today’s Woot sale also includes some smaller 28- and 36-ounce options (like the models pictured above) from OtterBox starting at $27. That’s not quite as much tumbler for the price, but sometimes the more slender form-factors can be ideal in the car and what not.

However, if it’s just a basic plastic water bottle you need for the gym or something like that, there are much more affordable options out there. If the $9 Pogo option won’t cut it, check out the popular Contigo Autoseal Cortland Water Bottle at $14.50. There’s no temperature control on these models, but they will keep you hydrated much the same, and for nearly half the price.

While we are talking about the gym, we also have some great workout companion tech on sale today. Jaybird Tarah wireless headphones are down to just $30 along with the rest of our discounted headphones options. But you’ll definitely want to head over to our fashion deal hub, where you’ll find a near endless selection of price drops on workout apparel, footwear, and much more.

More on the OtterBox Elevation 64 Growler:

Set your business apart with these rugged Elevation Growlers and Tumblers.100% stainless steel with an internal copper lining these rugged growlers and tumblers keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, wherever you go. 100% stainless steel for years of use and abuse. Internal copper lining maintains ideal temp. Sweat-resistant design, leaves no rings…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!