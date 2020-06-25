Refresh your workout apparel in today’s Under Armour Gold Box from $7

- Jun. 25th 2020 8:15 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some solid deals on Under Armour apparel, accessories, and footwear. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. All of today’s 4+ star-rated Under Armour gear is marked down as much as 30%. You’ll find shorts and t-shirts as well as workout apparel, socks, backpacks, belts, hats, and more. The deals start from around $7 and you’ll find all of our top picks down below the fold.

Amazon Under Armour Sale:

Speaking of Under Armour, the sportswear brand is in the midst of its Semi-Annual sale event that’s taking up to 40% off thousands of items including t-shirts, polos, running shoes, and more. You’ll find all of those deals right here and be sure to head over to our fashion deal hub for even more.

More on the UA Men’s Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt:

  • UA Tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft & has a more natural feel
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes
  • New, streamlined fit & shaped hem

