Amazon takes up to 40% off accessories from Fossil, Tommy Bahama, Armani, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off accessories from Swarovski, Fossil, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Tommy Bahama Men’s Stainless Steel Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap for $127.26. Originally $225, we’ve seen it trend around $180 in recent months. Notable specs here include a brushed and polished silver stainless steel case with a blue aluminum bezel that backed by Japanese-quartz movements. It also sports a waterproof design to 100-meters, making it a suitable companion for swimming and snorkeling. Rated 4.3/5 stars. You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another top pick is the Armani Exchange Semi-Precious Beaded Bracelet at $33.82. Regularly $55, today’s deal drops as much as $21 from the regular going rate. Notable features here include a matte black design with an engraved logo and a slider closure. It’s a sleek accessory to add to your everyday wear or more dress-up occasions. Armani Exchange products typically have great ratings across the board.

Make sure to also swing by our fashion guide for additional price drops on everyday clothing and much more. There’s plenty of additional fashion deals to be had in today’s Gold Box, including a number of notable price drops on Mizuno and Saucony running shoes. Check out our coverage from earlier this morning for more.

Tommy Bahama Men’s Watch features:

Brushed and polished silver stainless steel case with blue aluminum bezel

Durable mineral crystal protects watch from scratches

Japanese-quartz Movement

Case Diameter: 44mm

Water-resistant to 100m (330-ft.): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

