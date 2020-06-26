Amazon’s Gold Box features Mizuno and Saucony running shoes up to 35% off

- Jun. 26th 2020 7:20 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Saucony and Mizuno Running Shoes. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick are the Mizuno Men’s Rider 23 Running Shoe at $71.16. Originally $120, you’d typically pay around $100 for this pair of shoes. Mizuno’s Wave Rider 23’s provide “ultra-soft comfort in a super secure fit”, which should make them a stellar partner for outdoor running sessions or just casual wear. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks and more.

For women, a notable style on sale today is the Mad River TR Trailer Running Shoe at $71.96. Originally $100, today’s deal saves you around $18 from the regular going rate. Features include tacky rubber, combined with a dual-compound outsole, and “rugged directional lugs that give you confidence on any surface.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale on this landing page. Make sure to also swing by our fashion guide for additional price drops on everyday clothing and much more.

Mizuno Rider 23 Running Shoe features:

  • Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch
  • The Wave Rider 23’s Mizuno Wave cushioning technology provides ultra soft comfort in a super secure fit
  • Lightweight and breathable mesh upper offers controlled temperatures and top unwavering performance
  • Wave Rider 23 features a dual compound midsole using U4ic and U4icX technologies for unrivalled responsiveness and exhilarating runs

Best Amazon Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Mizuno

