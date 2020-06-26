Bring Arlo’s Pro 2 Camera System into your HomeKit setup for $200 (Save $50)

- Jun. 26th 2020 1:48 pm ET

0

Home Depot currently offers the Arlo Pro 2 2-Camera HomeKit Security System for $199.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon, though currently backordered. Saving you $50 from its usual price tag, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $40, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside HomeKit support and integration with Alexa and Assistant, you’ll be able to count on free 7-day rolling cloud storage. This kit includes two of Arlo’s security cameras, each of which packs a wire-free design and is complemented by weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Over 8,200 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR and more. At $110, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

Earlier this week, Anker took the wraps off its new security system, and we’re already tracking the very first discount on it. That’s alongside a hearty helping of other smart home deals which you’ll find in our guide.

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit Camera System features:

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit camera keeps an eye on your home while you’re away, in brilliant 1080p HD quality. Put the 100% wire-free, weather-resistant camera anywhere, indoors or out. Then, power it with the included rechargeable battery or plugged it in (when indoors) to access activity zones and 24/7 Continuous Video Recording upgrades.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
