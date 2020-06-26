Bring Arlo’s Pro 2 Camera System into your HomeKit setup for $200 (Save $50)

Home Depot currently offers the Arlo Pro 2 2-Camera HomeKit Security System for $199.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon, though currently backordered. Saving you $50 from its usual price tag, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $40, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside HomeKit support and integration with Alexa and Assistant, you’ll be able to count on free 7-day rolling cloud storage. This kit includes two of Arlo’s security cameras, each of which packs a wire-free design and is complemented by weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Over 8,200 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR and more. At $110, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

Earlier this week, Anker took the wraps off its new security system, and we’re already tracking the very first discount on it. That’s alongside a hearty helping of other smart home deals which you’ll find in our guide.

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit Camera System features:

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit camera keeps an eye on your home while you’re away, in brilliant 1080p HD quality. Put the 100% wire-free, weather-resistant camera anywhere, indoors or out. Then, power it with the included rechargeable battery or plugged it in (when indoors) to access activity zones and 24/7 Continuous Video Recording upgrades.

