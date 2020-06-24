Anker’s eufy sub-brand is out with a new smart home security system today that’s meant to take on the likes of Ring, Nest, and other mainstream alternatives. Of course, Anker has priced it aggressively with a launch day promotion that discounts its latest offering even further. Anker includes everything you need to outfit your home with a new security setup, headlined by various sensors for your doors and windows. It’s all designed to work around Anker’s HomeKit security cameras, offering additional notifications and data points. We have full details on today’s announcement down below, including pricing, availability, and more.

Anker unleashes new eufy security system

The smart home security space is rather crowded these days, headlined by DIY bundles from Nest and Ring. Anker is looking to undercut the competition with aggressive pricing for its newest creation. The eufy 5-piece Home Alarm Kit has a list price of $160 but you’ll want to read on for a special launch day promo code that brings the price down even further.

Anker includes a motion sensor and two contact sensors with purchase, which are perfect for securing the main entry points to your home. The motion sensor works in tandem with Anker’s HomeKit-enabled cameras to trigger recording. You can adjust the sensitivity from within the smartphone app as to avoid accidentally setting off your cameras or the included alarm.

If you’re familiar with Anker’s security cameras, then the bundled base station will be familiar as well. It communicates with all of the included accessories, and various add-ons, to collect data and relay alerts to your devices.

Anker also ships its security system with a wireless keypad, which is a notable feature that skips any frustrating wiring along the way. You can count on 6-months of battery life for the keypad and up to 2-years on the contact and motion sensors, depending on the frequency of alerts. Best of all, there are no annual fees to worry about.

Pricing and availability

Anker is putting its eufy Security 5-piece Alarm Kit on sale today for $160. However, applying promo code ALARM999 will drop the price down to $128. That’s the first discount we’ve tracked on this recently announced bundle.

9to5Toys’ Take

The eufy sub-brand of Anker’s family of products has been aggressively expanding in recent years. Both with affordable pricing and ease of use, it has become a go-to to smart home users looking to expand their setup without breaking the bank. The latest addition from Anker is sure to bring even more users into the fold.

