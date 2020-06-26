ComiXology has been dishing out deals on digital graphic novels all week, and now that we’re heading into the weekend, is back with another collection. This time, you’ll be able to save up to 67% on a batch of Marvel’s Moon Knight comics priced from under $1. One standout is on Moon Knight By Bendis and Maleev Vol. 1 at $4.99. Typically fetching $13, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy and good for a 64% savings. Moon Knight might not be the most well-known hero in the Marvel universe, but with a Disney+ series in the works, this novel is a great way to read up on what to expect from the masked vigilante. Head below for all of the discounted Moon Knight comics in today’s sale.

Discounted Moon Knight comics:

All of today’s discounted Moon Knight comics are joined by a collection of other ongoing graphic novel sales which you can find in our guide. Plus, don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals.

Then once you’ve got the comic book situation sorted out, be sure to swing by our coverage from earlier detailing the most recent magazine subscription sale from $4. You’ll be able to save on popular titles like Dwell, Architectural Digest, Wired, GQ, and many more.

Moon Knight synopsis:

Marc Spector has always struggled with multiple personalities — but now that he’s moved to Los Angeles, he’s become a one-man Avengers team! Now, in the guises and identities of Spider-Man, Wolverine and Captain America, Moon Knight wages war against a new Kingpin of Los Angeles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!